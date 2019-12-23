Russian Smokeshow Polina Malinovskaya Gets Cheeky In White Thong Bikini In Rio de Janeiro

Polina Malinovskaya is getting cheeky and sexy in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, the model is never shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure for fans in a wide range of NSFW shots that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and even nude photos from time to time.

In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the model sizzled in not just one but two smoking hot photos. In the caption of the new share, the blond bombshell tagged herself in Rio de Janeiro where she appeared to be having some fun in the sun. In the first photo in the deck, the model looked relaxed as she struck a pose on a white towel on the beach. She put her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder with a slight smile on her face.

The stunner wore her long, blond locks down and slightly messy in addition to just a subtle hint of makeup. Polina left little to the imagination in a tiny white thong bikini that showed off her toned and tanned figure. The second image in the series was similar to the first, only in that shot, Polina was grabbing at the camera while showing off her beautifully blue-manicured nails.

In the caption of the image, the model joked that her followers don’t deserve anything for Christmas because of the way that they acted over a chicken sandwich this year. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 93,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure.

“You are perfect in all senses,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Gorgeous & sweet woman!” a second social media user raved.

“That chicken sandwich was worth it don’t judge me,” one more follower joked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another insanely sexy post, that time while posing with a coconut in hand. In the photo, the model stunned in a silky white bikini that showed off her flawless figure for fans once again. Like her most recent share, that one earned rave reviews with over 93,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.