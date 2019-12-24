What Movies Come Out On Christmas Day?

The holiday season is a great time to catch a new movie at the theater with family and friends. Luckily for film fans, there are plenty of reasons to run to theaters on Christmas Day.

Many major distributors hold off releasing their big-budget films until the end of the year in time to make it as potential contenders for the following year’s Academy Awards.

Some of the most hotly anticipated flicks of the year will be released on December 25, including new films by Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, and Will Smith to name a few.

Here are some films that will send moviegoers to the theaters long after the gifts have been opened and put away, the dishes have been cleaned up, and the family has gone home.

Some of those mentioned below are in wide release while others will only be shown in select theaters. Check the listings at your local theaters to see which films are being played in your area.

Just Mercy

Just Mercy, starring Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, and Michael B. Jordan, follows the story of world-renowned civil rights defense attorney. Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer with the Equal Justice Initiative, works diligently to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner.

Jamie was recently nominated for a SAG Award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role of Alabama death row inmate Walter McMillian. He won a SAG Award in 2005 for his portrayal of singer and songwriter Ray Charles in the feature film Ray. The actor said in an interview with Good Morning America that thus far, he believes Just Mercy is his “most important film.”

1917

The epic film 1917, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Colin Furth, details the story of two young British privates during the World War I. In the film, they are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, including the brother of one of the soldiers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

The film has already been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards and eight Critics Choice Awards. The National Board of Review awarded the film its top honor for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography and named the flick one of the top films of the year.

Little Women

The fourth retelling of the Louisa May Alcott 1868 classic book Little Women stars some of the most talented women in the film industry today, including Saoirse Ronan (Jo March), Emma Watson (Meg March), Laura Dern (Marmee March), and Meryl Streep (Aunt March). Timothée Chalamet stars as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence.

The film follows the lives, loves, and tribulations of four sisters growing up during the American Civil War. The story is based on the childhood experiences Alcott shared with her real-life sisters: Anna, May, and Elizabeth. This newest incarnation of the beloved tale will introduce a new generation of moviegoers to the sisters’ story of hope and the everlasting bond of family.

Spies In Disguise

The fun animated family film Spies in Disguise covers all the bases when it comes to entertaining both adults and children alike. Starring Will Smith as the voice of the title character Lance Sterling, the film tackles the trials of the world’s best spy, who is shockingly turned into a pigeon. He must rely on his nerdy tech officer Walter Beckett, voiced by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, to save the world.

Also featured in this film is Karen Gillan, who voices the role of Eyes, Rachel Brosnahan who voices Wendy Beckett, Rashida Jones who voices Marcy Kappel, and music producer DJ Khaled who voices the role of Ears.

Uncut Gems

Perhaps one of the most hotly anticipated films to be released on Christmas Day is the Adam Sandler drama Uncut Gems. According to IMDB, the film tells the story of charismatic New York City jeweler Howard Ratner, who is always on the lookout for the next big score, making a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime.

Yet, in order to make this happen, Howard must try to balance business, family, and the difficulties that threaten him in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. This film also stars Frozen 2 star Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, and The Weeknd.