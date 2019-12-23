Ashley Alexiss Teases Fans & Exposes Cleavage While Unzipping A Sexy Black Bra

Ashley Alexiss is teasing her fans in another NSFW post that was shared on her page. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, the model is one of the most popular on the platform, and she regularly shares both photos and videos of herself while clad in some of the sexiest ensembles on the planet. In the most recent image posted on her page, the model smoldered in another stunning snapshot.

In the photo, the model struck a pose front and center looking straight into the camera. She did not specifically tell fans where she was in the image, but it appeared to be in a room in her home. For the occasion, the model wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bubble gum pink lip gloss.

Alexiss showed plenty of skin to her legion of fans as she playfully unzipped a black bra to expose her cleavage for the camera. Also on display was a hint of her tummy, and she completed the NSFW look with a pair of matching black pants. In the caption of the shot, the model raved over She Fit Apparel and their zip-up bra, which makes putting it on and taking it off incredibly easy.

The post has only been live on her page for a matter of minutes, but it’s already earning Alexiss a ton of attention from her fans with over 2,900 likes in addition to 50-plus comments — a number that continues to climb by the minute. Some of her fans took to the sultry new shot to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more fans had no words for the photo and commented using their choice of emoji.

“Hello good morning. Happy wonderful great beautiful nice Monday full happiness and lots of love,” one fan gushed, adding a series of emoji.

Loading...

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous baby,” another follower added along with a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Good morning gorgeous lady,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in set of Christmas pajamas that included a tight, green top and gray leggings with a white, red, and green pattern. In the caption of the post, she joked with fans that she was dreaming of a white wine Christmas, but if the white ran out, she’d drink the red instead. That shot racked up over 400 comments.