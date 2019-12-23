Gwyneth Paltrow Prepares For Christmas By Going Topless In A Sauna: ‘Getting My Pre-Christmas Schvitz On’

Gwyneth's literally sizzling in a hot new snap from the sauna.

Gwyneth Paltrow literally sizzled as she got ready for Christmas by stripping down and going topless in a sauna. The stunning 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on December 21 to show her 6.7 million followers how she was getting ready for the big day as she flashed the skin and sweat it out while bathing in red lighting.

The hot social media snap showed the Iron Man and Shakespeare in Love star while she posed completely topless for the camera. She sat on a white towel with her legs stretched out in front of her.

The mom of two covered her modesty with her arms. She placed her left arm around her torso while her right arm was placed over the top as it rested on her shoulder. Her seriously toned torso was on full display in the snap as she flashed her toned abs for the whole world to see.

Gwyneth once again defied her age while she showed plenty of skin. She covered her bottom half with a pair of black briefs but didn’t reveal if she hit the sauna in a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms or if she stripped all the way down to her underwear to get her sweat on.

The beauty had her long blond hair tied up into a ponytail as she looked out the floor-to-ceiling window of the sauna.

She rocked a black band on her left wrist alongside a metallic bracelet but kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum as she sweat it out for the festive season. The star also appeared to keep her makeup simple to reveal her natural beauty.

In the caption, Gwyneth told fans that she found the sauna to be “miraculous” and added the hashtag “#healwithheat” to her post alongside two red heart and a very hot face emoji. She also revealed that she was sitting in a Clearlight Sauna.

Understandably, the topless post most definitely caught the attention of her millions of followers. Many flooded the comments section with praise for the age-defying beauty as they shared just how gorgeous they thought she looked.

“Always gorgeous,” one fan told the actress and Goop founder.

Another told the star via the comments section, “God just look how beautiful.”

“Dang lady ur [fire],” another comment read alongside a clapping and a red heart emoji.

The sizzling new sauna photo has also received more than 334,000 likes since she first shared it to social media over the weekend.

Gwyneth’s not exactly a stranger to stripping down, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, the beauty last posed topless back in October when she flashed the skin sans top and in nothing but suspenders during a sexy interview and photo shoot with Elle Magazine.