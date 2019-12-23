Brazilian Bombshell Camila Coelho Sizzles In A Strapless Rainbow Bikini And Sheer Skirt

Camila Coelho is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Sunday, the Instagram sensation shared a duo of smoking hot new snaps from her trip to Brazil that were an instant hit with her 8.5 million followers on the social media platform. A geotag on the post indicated that she was at the Portobello Resort and Safari, where the 31-year-old was seen enjoying a beautiful day outside complete with a drink in her hand.

A gorgeous scene of luscious greenery and a lake provided a beautiful background, while a view of the mountains completed the stunning view. Even more breathtaking, however, was Camila herself, who looked incredible in a sexy strapless bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Brazilian bombshell sent pulses racing in a skimpy rainbow number that boasted bright pink, blue, and yellow colors. It was a skin-baring style that proved impossible to be ignored. Its bandeau-style top wrapped tight around her voluptuous assets to accentuate her slender frame and fell low on her chest to flash just a teasing glimpse of cleavage to her audience.

Camila also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were completely exposed underneath the sheer white maxi skirt she wore with the ensemble. The tiny number covered only what was necessary and featured a high-cut design that left the model’s sculpted legs and toned thighs well within eyesight. Its v-shaped waistband was pulled up high on her hips and — along with her skirt’s high-rise waist — further drew attention to her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

The social media sensation added a pair of dainty hoop earrings to her look for just the right amount of bling. She also wore a pair of trendy round sunglasses for a bit of shade. While the glasses hid most of her glam look, Camila did sport a burgundy shade on her plump lips. She tied her brunette bob in a half-up, half-down hairdo that was secured with a blue scrunchy.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram cutie’s double update was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 183,000 likes after 20 hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful setting, gorgeous swimsuit and smile!!” one person wrote.

“You are absolutely perfect,” said another.

“So in love with this picture,” commented a third.

Bikinis seem to be a common theme for Camila’s recent Instagram snaps. Earlier this weekend, she dazzled her fans again by showing off her killer curves in a tiny white two piece that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. That look also proved popular, racking up more than 132,000 likes.