Camille Kostek Has A Sandy Tush In Sexy High-Cut Leopard Suit For Smoking Hot New Shot

Camille Kostek is smoldering in another insanely sexy social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Kostek is one of the most well-known models on the planet, and she has posed for some of the hottest spreads, including Sports Illustrated. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the bombshell stunned in a shot from SI’s swimsuit issue.

In the first photo in the set of two, the stunner struck a pose in profile, looking over her shoulder with a huge smile on her face. Her gorgeous figure was on full display as she rocked an incredibly high-cut swimsuit with a leopard pattern all over it. In the snapshot, the model’s toned and tanned legs and pert derriere were on full display, and it looked like she had been enjoying some time on the beach as her booty was all sandy.

For the occasion, the beauty wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipgloss. The video in the second part of the post showed the model standing on a beautiful beach and striking a number of different poses for the camera, while she playfully pulled up the top of her swimsuit.

In the caption of the image, the model told fans that they could swipe to see the moment that the photo was caught on camera, and she tagged her photographer. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans, with over 47,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the update to let her know that she looks stunning, while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Yeah babe!! Killing it! So proud of you!” one fan raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Incredibly fit! I notice your beautiful smile first! Looks like another Cover Shot!” a second Instagrammer added.

“Well If we could all be this perfect,” one more joked, adding a red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kostek got into character, dressing like a sexy flight attendant for a gorgeous shot. In the image, she rocked a blue hat in addition to a matching pencil skirt and jacket. She completed the smoking hot look with white high heels and a pair of white gloves. That photo racked up over 26,000 likes.