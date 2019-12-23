Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Plan To Be Married By The End Of Spring 2020

The beginning of 2020 may bring wedding bells for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez! The A-list couple, who became engaged in March of this year, are reportedly planning to be married by spring 2020’s end, a source told Radar Online.

“Right now they’re figuring out the best time but both have their hearts on doing this by the end of spring,” the source said. “If not sooner.”

The singer and baseball star also reportedly have a venue in mind for their special day — their own home. The source added that Jennifer’s Los Angeles mansion, which she purchased back in 2016 for $28 million, is the couple’s ideal wedding location. Alex moved into the home over a year ago.

“They want to follow Jen Aniston’s lead on this and have it at J.Lo’s property, with a couple hundred guests and a party that’ll continue long into the night,” the source said.

The source continued on to say that Jennifer and Alex have been looking at wedding venues and destinations since they became engaged. They reportedly zeroed in on the Hamptons in New York for a while, but ultimately decided that “L.A. makes more sense to both of them.”

According to RO, Jennifer and Alex’s 13,932-square foot mansion covers eight acres of land. The private backyard includes a 100-seat tiered amphitheater and a cocktail bar, as well as an infinity pool, an outdoor cooking area, and a beautiful babbling brook.

The home also features a putting green, a koi pond, and “a Hawaiian-themed natural oasis with a tiki hut and sandy beach.”

The source added that the mansion is conveniently close to many of the couple’s A-list guests. Jennifer and Alex will be able to host a “classy and private” event at the house.

Loading...

The famous duo have been taking things slow when it comes to planning their big day. Not many details have been revealed yet, but Jennifer and Alex did celebrate with their friends at an engagement party in September, which means they’re one step closer to exchanging vows.

The party included the Hustlers actress’ twins, the businessman’s two daughters, JLo’s best friend Leah Remini, and more. Carole Bayer Sager hosted the gathering, according to USA Today.

There’s no telling what will be next for Jennifer and Alex after their wedding. However, the dancer did reveal earlier this year in an interview for People Magazine‘s People of the Year Issue that she would be open to expanding their family.

“I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try,” Jennifer said at the time.