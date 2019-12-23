‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Buys $309,000 Home With Wife Mackenzie Standifer Ahead Of Baby’s Birth

Edwards and Standifer are homeowners.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have a brand new home.

As they prepare for the upcoming birth of their second child — a baby girl — the Teen Mom OG couple is getting settled into a $309,000 split-level house in Tennessee. On December 20, The Sun confirmed the purchase of their new home, revealing they closed on what is reportedly their first home on November 15.

According to the report, Hamilton County Court records confirmed the price of their new place, which boasts 2,163 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three-car garage. The property was first put on the market in September of this year for the price of $319,000.

The Sun went on to reveal that Edwards and Standifer’s new house has a stone fireplace and a finished basement with mini-kitchen, as well as a screened-in porch leading to the backyard.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Edwards and Standifer tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Jagger, in October of the following year. Then, earlier this year, the couple confirmed they were expecting their second child in early 2020.

In addition to the children they share with each other, Edwards and Standifer also each have one older child with their previous partners, Maci Bookout and Zachary Stephens, respectively.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Edwards has been stepping up ahead of the birth of his third child after going through a number of drug-related struggles in past years, including a stint in rehab that caused him to miss the birth of Jagger. As a Radar Online report explained at the time, spending 90 days in jail earlier this year for violating his probation from a past possession of heroin arrest “scared him straight.”

The insider also said that learning he would soon be the father of a baby girl put a “pep” in Edwards’ step.

Loading...

“He’s been helping with the kids and everything. Has kept his nose clean and is stepping up,” the source explained.

As for the couple, the source said they were doing great and noted that Standifer’s family was surprised at the positive progress Edwards had been making.

Earlier this year, as he was released from jail, a different source told the outlet that some people close to Edwards were concerned about his ability to remain sober.

“Being incarcerated, his family hopes he learned his lesson and stays clean,” the insider said. “Would they bet on it? Not on a dime. Drugs are very powerful.”