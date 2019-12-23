Carrie Underwood Reveals How Suffering Three Miscarriages Changed Her Family Plans

Carrie's getting candid about her difficult road to becoming a mom of two.

Carrie Underwood opened up about how suffering three consecutive miscarriages changed her initial family plans. Prior to giving birth to her and her husband Mike Fisher‘s second son, Jacob, back in January, the mom of two admitted that — at first — she wanted her kids to be closer in age. She got very candid about the tough time she went through to have her second child in a new interview with People.

In that interview, the star revealed that she and Mike didn’t really want to have four year age gap between Jacob and his older sibling, 4-year-old Isaiah Fisher.

“We initially in our lives kind of wanted our kids a little closer in age,” Carrie explained, as she hinted at the struggles she went through to conceive her second son.

“That didn’t happen, because God has a different plan sometimes,” she added.

Carrie initially opened up about her difficulties in September 2018. In an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she teared up as she shared for the first time that she and her husband had first conceived a second child in early 2017, but unfortunately lost the baby shortly afterwards.

She then fell pregnant once again that year, only to lose her second child. She and Mike conceived again, but suffered a third consecutive miscarriage in early 2018.

However, in August 2018, the “Something In The Water” singer confirmed the exciting news to the world via Instagram that she and Mike were expecting their second child and she gave birth to her healthy second son in January 2019.

In the new interview — although she admitted that it wasn’t initially her and Mike’s plan — she said she’s now actually pretty happy about the age gap between her eldest son and his little brother.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother. He’s good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something,” Carrie continued, adding that little Isaiah is “a very task-oriented child.”

“So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things,” she continued.

Carrie also opened up about her happy life at home with Mike and their two kids, as she shared that little Isaiah has been getting excited for the holidays.

“I was telling him recently, ‘We need to sit down and write a letter to Santa,’ because then I feel like he needs to lock in what he wants Santa to bring him,” she told People of how her son has been good this year and deserves some big gifts.

The “Southbound” singer’s latest talk about her family life comes shortly after she opened up about her struggles to bounce back physically after she gave birth to Jacob. She admitted that she found it much tougher to get back into shape the second time around.