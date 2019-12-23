Bikini Model Alexa Collins Slays In Plunging, Sequined Jumpsuit

Alexa Collins kicked off her week with a sizzling new Instagram photo that captured her fans’ attention.

The snap was shared to her page on Monday and was an instant hit with her 658,000 followers on the social media platform. In the photo — which was taken in Miami, Florida — the bikini model was seen standing inside her apartment and resting one hand on the wall while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. Behind her was a small bar cart, which was full of wine and mini bottles of liquor.

The 24-year-old looked holiday-ready in a sexy ensemble from Hot Miami Styles, and she asked her followers in the caption whether the look was more appropriate for Christmas or New Year’s. Regardless of when Alexa sported the look, one thing was for sure — she was bound to turn heads.

Alexa’s look included a gorgeous, long-sleeved jumpsuit that was dripping in rose gold sequins. Upping the ante of the already eye-popping number was its plunging, wrap-style neckline that fell far down the stunner’s bosom, flashing a teasing peek at her flat midsection and making for a display that left very little to the imagination. The model appeared to be going braless underneath the deep cut, exposing a major amount of cleavage to her audience, who certainly did not seem to mind the babe’s NSFW showing of skin.

The lower half of the sparkling garment boasted wide-leg pants that were still able to showcase Alexa’s killer curves in all of the right ways. It also featured a tie belt that was knotted tight, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

The Florida cutie accessorized with a single silver chain necklace that added even more bling to the dazzling look. She wore her platinum blond tresses down in a slightly messy fashion that fell to perfectly frame her face. As for her beauty in the snap, Alexa was done up with a full makeup look, including a glossy lip, highlighter, pink eyeshadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

To no surprise, the social media sensation’s latest Instagram upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 1,300 likes after 23 minutes of going live to her page, and that number still continues to grow. Mega-fans of the babe took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Lady you are uniquely beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another called Alexa a “goddess.”

Loading...

“Christmas dress!!! You’re hot!!!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has shown off a bold look on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her voluptuous assets in a bright, neon green bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap more than 14,000 likes.