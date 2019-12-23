Chanel West Coast Rocks Sexy Two-Piece Pajama Set For Holiday Shoot

Chanel West Coast looks smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, West Coast has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure for fans. Over the past few days, the bombshell has been getting into the holiday spirit, sharing a number of festive photos and videos for fans including a sexy post last night.

In the most recent update that was posted on her popular page, the beauty shared not just one but two smoking hot new photos. In the first snap in the set, Chanel was all smiles as she stood in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight, in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and lipgloss.

To show off her killer figure, West Coast rocked a two-piece set that featured a holiday pattern. The top of the shirt had long sleeves and it was cropped, showing just a hint of her taut tummy. On the bottom, the singer displayed her toned and tanned legs in a pair of matching short shorts.

The second photo in the deck showed Chanel in the same ensemble, only striking a slightly different pose. In the caption of the image, she tagged retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for her wardrobe.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s already earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 118,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photos to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her outfit. Many of them had no words and commented with emoji instead. A few others answered the question that she posed in the caption, chiming in on their favorite holiday.

“Stunning like usual…I like the 4th of July…heat of the summer, can’t beat it,” one fan gushed, adding a series of emoji.

“Baby I love you merry Christmas,” a second social media user added, along with a ton of heart-eye emoji.

“That smile really lights up the room,” a third fan added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time a tiny black tube top with a pink coordinating set. Like her most recent share, that one garnered a ton of attention with over 40,000 likes.