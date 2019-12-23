Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Slays In Red Thong Bodysuit And Santa Boots While Holding A Candy Cane

Suzy Cortez spread some Christmas spirit on her Instagram page this week with a hot new photo that is getting her fans talking.

The sizzling snap was shared to her feed on Monday and was an instant hit with her 2 million followers on the platform. In the photo, the Miss BumBum winner was seen standing outside on a short set of steps while posing against a brown stone wall. She rested one hand high up on her hips as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze. In the other hand, she held on to a large novelty candy cane that was nearly as tall as her.

The caption of her post appeared to be in Chinese, and roughly translated to a Christmas wish to her “dear fans” to have a good holiday with “much joy and peace.” She has also shared posts with the same message in a number of other languages, including English, Russian, and her native Portuguese.

The Brazilian bombshell looked holiday-ready in the eye-popping photo that saw her sporting a sexy Santa get-up that left very little to the imagination. Her ensemble included a revealing red bodysuit that popped against her deep tan, and did way more showing than covering up.

The skimpy one-piece was made of a clingy fabric that hugged her curves in all of the right ways to define her toned arms and flat midsection. It boasted a zippered neckline that was pulled far down her chest to expose an ample amount of cleavage to her audience — though that was just the beginning of Suzy’s NSFW display.

The number was also of a daringly cheeky thong style that exposed her toned thighs and pert derriere in their entirety and featured a high-cut design that flashed a glimpse of her trim waist and toned abs. The cuffs of its long sleeves were adorned with white fur, as was the hem of its hood that covered up her long, dark tresses.

Suzy completed her look with a pair of black thigh-high boots made of a shiny patent leather. The footwear featured an insanely tall block heel and sexy lace-up design and were also adorned in white fur around her knees.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the buxom Instagram model’s festive new post. The upload has already racked up over 2,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Suzy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Lady you are uniquely beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another called Suzy a “goddess.”

“I’m falling in love,” commented a third.

This is not the first time that Suzy has brought some holiday cheer on her page. Just last week, the babe shared another scandalous snap that saw her covering up in nothing more than a red ribbon while decorating her Christmas tree. Fans were equally impressed with the look, which has earned over 27,000 likes since going live on her feed.