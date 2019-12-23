Reese Witherspoon Hilariously Upstaged By Her Dog In Christmas Instagram Video

Reese Witherspoon shares some holiday cheer in a new Instagram video uploaded to the social media site. In the post, The Morning Show star is seen enjoying a hot beverage alongside her dog Lou, who hilariously upstaged the actress as she shared her Christmas favorites with her followers.

Reese looks ready to take on the busy holiday season in a sweater from her Draper James clothing line. She is holding a hot cup of cocoa and turning toward Lou, who is looking for a little attention from his busy mom in the clip.

The actress told her followers that Lou has never experienced Christmas before, so she was going to show the pup what the holiday was all about as he attempted to eat the white sofa the two were seated on together in the sweet outdoor video.

Instagram followers of the actress loved the clip and added their own sentiments regarding Lou upstaging his mom in its accompanying comments section. While many fans wished Reese and her family a happy holiday season, others appeared to be more invested in Lou’s antics throughout the fun two-minute clip.

“I’m here just for Lou & him chewing the sofa,” joked one follower of the memorable film seen below.

“I’m sorry but I just couldn’t take my eyes off Lou, he’s literally the cutest ever! And I love your sweater so much btw!” said another fan of the actress and her Draper James clothing line, who followed their comments with a yellow heart and laughing face emoji.

“I love this!! and Lou is the absolute cutest, I can’t stand it,” said another follower.

The actress revealed in June of this year that she adopted the adorable blue-eyed bulldog, reported People Magazine.

She added Lou to her family two months after the death of the clan’s beloved dog Nash. Witherspoon is also mom to a French bulldog named Pepper and a brown Labrador named Hank.

During the Instagram video, the actress revealed some of her holiday favorites to her fans, which include sending and receiving Christmas cards. She remarked how she loves to see other people’s kids and how they have grown up since the previous year, and always sends out a photo card of her own children — Tennessee, Deacon, and Ava.

Reese also remarked that she enjoys listening to Christmas carols and her favorites, as she stated in the video, are “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Away in a Manger,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The Academy Award-winning actress also revealed that some of her favorite holiday traditions include baking cookies with her kids and crafting gingerbread houses, an activity she used to partake in with her mother and now does with her own children.

She also likes to gift family members gingerbread house kits, which she thinks is a fun family activity and something a group can do together.

Reese concluded the clip with some of her favorite go-to holiday ensembles which include cozy sweaters, boots and what she calls a “Christmas plaid,” all of which put her in a festive mood as the year winds down.