‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Is On Fire In Red Corset Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend Michael Elliot

The Bravo star slays in a red dress days before Christmas.

Garcelle Beauvais is slaying once again this holiday season. Just a few weeks after she posed as a sexy Santa, the newly crowned Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red dress while out for a date night with her new man.

Garcelle posted a photo to Instagram which shows her wearing a fitted red corset dress, a gold Chanel logo choker, and a large gold ring. The brunette beauty smiles slyly at the camera as she leans toward her new boyfriend, screenwriter Michael Elliot, who wears a gray-and-black jacket over a black turtleneck.

Garcelle did not tag the designer of her form-fitting frock, but in the caption to the photo, the 53-year-old Bravo star wrote that she loves her sizzling hot corset dress.

It’s no surprise that in the comments section to her post, Garcelle’s fans and famous friends agreed that there’s a lot to love about her sexy holiday look.

“We do too. Thanks,” wrote pal Gilles Marini of the dress.

“Fire babe,” added fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

“OMG. I think everyone in the world loves you in that dress!” another follower chimed in.

“Need to see the rest of that dress,” another fan wrote, before adding a fire emoji.

Other followers said Garcelle’s “arm candy” isn’t bad either.

This is not the first time Garcelle has stunned in a timeless red dress. In 2011, Essence posted photos of the future Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at the eighth annual Woman’s Day Red Dress Awards in New York City. The gorgeous mom of three wore a shimmery, short, red strapless dress as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the event. She also wore a red strapless gown to the Kyle + Shahida show in September.

In fact, red seems to be Garcelle’s color. In a separate post to her Instagram page last week, the bombshell Bravo newcomer is seen wearing a red plaid suit with a matching red turtleneck as she co-hosts Access Daily. Even in a more casual all-red look, Garcelle is stunning.

Garcelle’s red-hot new photo comes two weeks after she first debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. Garcelle previously captioned a selfie of her and Elliot wearing matching black outfits. An insider told the outlet that Garcelle first met Elliot 22 years ago and a friend reconnected them a few months ago. The relationship, Garcelle’s first public romance since her 2010 divorce from ex-husband Mike Nilon, is reportedly serious.