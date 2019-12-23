‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Photo Of Youngest Kids, Asks Which Is ‘Naughty’ And Which Is ‘Nice’

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska often shares adorable updates of her three kids, Aubree, Watson, and Layne on social media. Over the weekend, she shared a sweet new picture of her youngest kids, Watson and Layne, and jokingly asked followers which kid they thought was “naughty” and which kid they thought was “nice.”

The Instagram photo showed her 2-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter sitting next to one another in a car cart at a store. Both kids are smiling at the camera. Layne is wearing an adorable plaid pink jacket with a matching pink bow in her hair.

“Which one do you think is naughty and which one is nice?!” Chelsea wrote along with a Christmas tree emoji and a present emoji.

The photo had over 246,000 likes from Chelsea’s more than 5 million followers and plenty of comments as well. While many fans chimed in, Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, commented as well.

“Angels!!! Most of the time,” Cole wrote adding two smiley face emojis that are laughing so hard they are crying.

Fans chimed in as well, giving their best guesses to Chelsea’s question.

“Although your handsome son has a little look on his face in this pic, I think he’s the nice one and that beautiful lil munchkin is the naughty one,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “I think layne was nice and Watson was naughty.”

One commenter based their answer off of what Chelsea has said about her kids on the show saying, “Layne is prolly miss Naughty from what you have said about her on tv. Lol”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea has been open about how wild her youngest daughter is and has even referred to her a “Laniac.” She and Cole opened up about the possibility of having more kids while on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that, before Layne, they wanted to have two more children, but since having Layne, they have thought about having only one more.

Chelsea revealed that her youngest son Watson was just like Cole before adding, “Then Layne came and she’s the wildest, feisty tiny little thing. Before we were like ‘Let’s do two more’ but now we’re like ‘Maybe one.'”

The couple haven’t revealed when they would like to add to their family, but it sounds like Chelsea and Cole would like to have at least one more baby in the future.