Kelly Gale Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tight Pink Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Kelly Gale shared a new set of photos on Instagram this week that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The latest addition to the Swedish bombshell’s feed was shared on Monday and, despite its early morning post time, was still a huge hit with her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. In the duo of snaps, the 24-year-old was seen posing against a blank white wall as the golden sunshine poured over her to illuminate her incredible physique.

Kelly did not add much context to the photos aside from the fact that her outfit was from the popular online retailer Pretty Little Thing. Although it wasn’t her typical attire — a bikini — her fans still went absolutely wild for the babe’s latest eye-popping ensemble.

The Victoria’s Secret model looked smoking hot in a gorgeous, hot pink mini dress from the U.K.-based brand that fit her like a glove. It was made of a clingy fabric that was covered in sparkles that glistened underneath the orange glow of the sun, and boasted thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms. The number was incredibly tight, and hugged the stunner’s killer curves in all of the right ways to perfectly define her flat midsection and peachy derriere.

Upping the ante of Kelly’s ensemble was the garment’s daring plunge neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience. A unique knot detail fell right below the deep cut, drawing even more attention to Kelly’s busty display. Its short length was also of notice, grazing just to the middle of her thighs to show off her long, toned legs.

The catwalk queen kept things simple and opted not to add any accessories — or even shoes — to her stunning look, letting her flawless figure to take center stage. She wore her dark hair down in loose, natural waves that were gathered to one side of her shoulders and cascaded down her back.

Kelly also went makeup free in the set of photos to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

The new addition to the social media sensation’s feed was met with immediate praise from her thousands of fans. The double Instagram update has accrued over 29,000 likes within just eight hours of going live — and that number continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are breathtaking,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “total perfection.”

“Simply stunning,” commented a third.

Others couldn’t help but notice the model’s “legs for days.”

This is hardly Kelly’s most revealing look that she’s shared with her Instagram followers. Just yesterday, the babe sent temperatures soaring on her page again when she upload a trio of photos that saw her relaxing in a hot tub and rocking a minuscule, mismatched bikini that left very little to the imagination. The view also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photos over 56,000 likes.