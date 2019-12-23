Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Walks Out The Ocean In A Strapless Swimsuit In New Video

The Victoria's Secret model got dripping wet at the beach.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae channelled her inner Bond girl in a hot new video shared to Instagram this week. The flawless German model stunned her many fans as she sauntered out of the ocean water while soaking wet in a strapless and striped swimsuit from the popular swimwear brand Solid & Striped.

In the clip, which was posted to the social media site on December 23, Lorena was reminiscent of Halle Berry in the infamous beach scene in the James Bond film Die Another Day when she emerged from the water in a bikini.

The upload showed the 25-year-old model as she walked on the sand away from the blue ocean with an unidentified male model. The star got totally drenched as she made her way out of the water and could be seen slicking her dripping wet hair back and away from her face.

The gorgeous star – who gained notoriety after she walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year – showed off her flawless body in the strapless swimsuit, which was made up of a red and white horizontal stripes.

Lorena had her seriously long and toned legs on full show as she hit the beach, while she also placed both of her hands on the front of her hips as she showed off her toned arms.

Lorena appeared to be going makeup-free in the clip as she showed off her natural beauty and all over tan for the beach shoot. She kept her accessories to a minimum to let her God-given beauty and flawless model body do all the talking.

The account didn’t reveal exactly which swimsuit the star was modeling in the clip, which was posted with a filter to give it a more vintage feel, though she appeared to be sporting the Madeline in the Bronze Rib print.

But while Solid & Striped didn’t share her swimsuit choice in the caption, the account did confirm that the shoot took place at the beach on the tropical Caribbean island of St Barts.

As for the shirtless hunk who exited the water alongside Lorena, the video showed him shirtless and showing off his jaw-dropping bulging muscles in a pair of dripping wet navy blue swim shorts.

In just the first hour since the swimwear designer shared the clip to social media, it racked up more than 1,800 views as well as plenty of comments from impressed fans.

“Yas,” one person comments with a fire emoji.

Loading...

Another wrote after seeing Lorena emerge from the ocean in her swimwear, “So fun!”

Lorena often models bikinis and swimsuits for the popular line.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, the beauty was recently photographed as she splashed around in the ocean in a white swimsuit. In that photo, she had a big smile on her face as she got down on all fours in the water.