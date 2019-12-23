Denise Richards Confirms She’s A Part Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 10, Responds To Fan Who Suggests Cast Change

Denise Richards has been targeted with rumors claiming she's refusing to film.

Denise Richards will be featured on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, despite the ongoing rumors claiming she’s refused to film.

In the comments section of a recent post shared on her Instagram page, the Bold and the Beautiful actress responded to a fan who said they were sad that Richards allegedly would not be featured on the Bravo reality series’ upcoming episodes.

“I’m on this season!!! Season 10,” Richards responded, along with a diamond emoji that likely confirmed she will be featured in a full-time “housewife” role.

In the caption of the same Instagram post, Richards responded to a fan who mentioned that the network should consider keeping Richards in her “housewife” position and changing a number of other cast member’s roles.

“Real Housewives need to clean house keep you and get more REAL people the rest of us can actually relate to,” the person wrote.

In response, Richards shared a praying hands emoji, which seemed to suggest she was hoping for a casting change.

Richards was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in a full-time role during the series’ ninth season after previously being seen in a guest-starring role. The mother of three was then brought back to the show in a full-time role for Season 10. However, as fans may have heard, rumors have been swirling in recent weeks that suggest she hasn’t been as involved in the upcoming episodes as her co-stars.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors regarding Richards’ alleged absence during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 first began swirling at the end of October after a Hollywood Life report suggested she had been more focused on her career as an actress than her life as a reality star on Bravo’s show.

“Denise Richards has actually been MIA from filming [Real Housewives] a lot just because she’s so busy filming her other projects,” a source close to Richards said. “She really loves doing Housewives but being an actress is her first priority.”

According to the report, Richards has “barely filmed” any scenes for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at that point in time and had also missed out on a number of events with her co-stars due to her busy acting career, which has reportedly picked up even more in the months since she first appeared in a full-time role on Season 9.