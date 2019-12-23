Rita Ora Sizzles In A Revealing Swimsuit As She Defies The Captain On A Yacht

Rita showed off her rebel side in her pretty skimpy bikini.

Rita Ora wowed her Instagram followers with her latest update as she put her flawless body on show in a pretty revealing silver swimsuit. The gorgeous British singer and former America’s Next Top Model host didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination as she flashed a whole lot of skin while on a yacht that was sailing around the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barths. Admittedly, she wasn’t exactly ready listen to the captain either.

Posted on December 21, the snap showed the beauty as she soaked up the sun while out on the water in a glamorous one-piece with a large cutout across her torso.

The unique bathing suit featured two long pieces of loose shiny silver material that stretched over her chest and wrapped around her neck, with plenty of skin on show on her torso.

On her bottom half, the “Let You Love Me” singer rocked high-waisted bottoms that were attached to her top and stretched all the way up to her bellybutton in the same shiny material.

The upload was actually three hot snaps from the star. She admitted in the caption that she was being a bit of a rebel after being told by the boat’s captain not to wear anything shiny because it would attract fish.

In the first photo, Rita gave the camera a very sultry look from behind her sunglasses as she moved in close and placed her hands on either side of the boat’s walkway.

She had her short hair slicked back away from her face and rocked multiple bracelets on both of her wrists.

In the second, she posed while barefoot a little further away from the camera to give her 15.7 million followers a better look at her glamorous yacht attire.

Rita posed with her left foot resting on her right and placed her left arm behind her head as she looked out toward the ocean for the ultimate model pose. The gorgeous deep blue seawater and sky could be seen as far as the eye could see behind her.

In the third and final photo included in the triple update, Rita pulled another pose to show off her fit and toned body.

That time, the body confident star looked down toward the yacht’s floor with her left arm bent and the other holding the side of the boat.

The sizzling photos have received more than 635,000 likes as well as close to 3,000 comments from excited fans.

“Damn girl,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another simply called the star “beautiful” with three emoji with hearts for eyes.

“FINE as Hell, and can Sing like an Angel!!” a third comment read.

The latest swimwear snaps came shortly after Rita gave her fans another peek at her time on the yacht in St. Barths a few days ago. That time, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty floored her Instagram followers as she posed in a tiny blue bikini top and a pair of green bottoms.