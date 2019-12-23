Janet Jackson Looks Ethereal In Beauty Shot With Butterflies All Over Her Head

Janet Jackson has been treating her followers to a whole bunch of artistic photos on Instagram and clearly isn’t done yet. The “Black Cat” songstress has been on a roll recently with her uploads, and her 3.9 million followers don’t have a problem with that in the slightest.

In a close-up beauty shot, Jackson looked extremely ethereal and elegant. She appeared to be wearing a neon-colored netted garment that was very poofy. The item of clothing was semi-sheer and displayed the denim attire underneath. Jackson had her dark hair scraped off her face and had lots of different sizes and colored butterflies placed on the top of her head. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper kept her makeup looking very natural and opted for a neutral glossy lip.

In the photo, Jackson sported a soft and angelic facial expression by looking over the side slightly. Her skin had been caught in amazing lighting which boasted her raw beauty.

She kept her caption very simple and put the butterfly emoji.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” hitmaker credited her team who helped her look glammed-up for the shoot. Jackson tagged her makeup artist, Preston, fashion stylist, Cassandra Hawthorne, and hairstylist, Cassidy Blaine. She also tagged the photographer, Solaiman Fazel, who shot the beautiful image.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 91,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“These photos you’re blessing us with OMG,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Your eyes and your art get me all the time. I love you Janet,” another shared.

“Gorgeous. I’m loving all the photoshoots, the colors, fashion, and artistic emphasis. You continue to be the standard,” a third fan remarked.

“The most beautiful woman in the world. Gorgeous,” a fourth follower commented.

This photo comes after a series of other artistic and glamorous photos from Jackson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Someone to Call My Lover” icon stunned in a series of photos where she was rocking a neon-colored netted veil with a denim jacket and poofy semi-sheer gown. She paired the ensemble with thigh-high boots and opted for a bold glossy pink lip.

Jackson left the post without a caption but that didn’t bother her loyal fans. Unsurprisingly, the photos racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

The entertainer hasn’t announced anything for 2020 as of yet, however, fans are speculating that these posts might be a build-up for an announcement.