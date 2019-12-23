Jaclyn Smith, 74, Looks Half Her Age In Stunning Photos From Hilton Holiday Party

The 'Charlie's Angels' veteran poses with the equally youthful Alana Stewart at a major Beverly Hills bash.

Jaclyn Smith continues to prove that age is just a number. The stunning 74-year-old star, best known for her role as Kelly Garrett in the 1970s TV show Charlie’s Angels, posted new photos to Instagram which showed her glowing for the holidays at a major Christmas bash in California.

In the first photo, Jaclyn poses with her close friend Alana Stewart at Rick and Kathy Hilton’s annual holiday party in Beverly Hills. The brunette beauty is wearing her long hair in loose waves and wears a gorgeous black dress with lace and mesh sleeves, as she poses head-to-head with the ex-wife of singer Rod Stewart. Like Jaclyn, Alana is also 74 years of age, but she looks decades younger.

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends remarked on the age-defying duo and their picture-perfect pose.

“You both look stunning!” one fan wrote of Jaclyn and Alana.

“Stunning ladies. You look the same as you did 30 years ago,” another added.

“Jaclyn, you are ageless,” a third fan chimed in. “Still so beautiful.”

“Jaclyn, you are gorgeous,” another wrote. “Have been my ‘idol’ since the Charlies Angels days. And I’m almost 63 and I kid I’ll cut my hair when Jaclyn Smith does lol.”

Fans also noted that retired pro boxer Sugar Ray Leonard is photobombing the background of Jaclyn’s photo with Alana. In a second party photo posted to her Instagram page, Jaclyn posed with Leonard, who wore a pink button-up shirt and a gray suit jacket.

In the caption to her photo, Jaclyn revealed that she was thrilled to meet the boxing legend. In the comments section, many fans noted that Sugar Ray must have been just as honored to meet Jaclyn.

While she was once one of the biggest television stars on the planet, Jaclyn seems to love her new life as a doting grandmother — even though she doesn’t look the part. Earlier this year, Jaclyn gave a clue as to how she stays so youthful when she told People Magazine she hopes to teach her grandchildren, Bea and Olivia, to live an active, outdoorsy life as she did while growing up in Texas.

“I grew up with the ease of running until the sun came down,” Jaclyn said. “I’m going to teach Bea and Olivia jacks and jump rope and roller skating and things I did growing up.”

Jaclyn added that “generations are important in a child’s life,” and she revealed that she was very close to her grandfather, who lived to be nearly 102.

Jaclyn Smith is known for her ageless looks, and her new photos show that at age 74, she looks better than ever.