Janet Jackson Stuns In Neon Netted Veil, Semi-Sheer Gown & Thigh-High Boots

Janet Jackson has been sharing lots of glamorous photos of herself to her Instagram account and has continued to wow her followers. For one of her latest uploads, the “Just a Little While” hitmaker shared two images within one post that saw her looking nothing short of incredible.

Jackson stunned in a neon-colored, netted veil over her face. She sported wavy brunette hair with a fringe that appeared to be shoulder-length. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” icon opted for a shimmery pink lip gloss, black eyeliner, and accessorized herself with a leather glove that covered her fingers but not her thumb.

As for her outfit, Jackson was full of color. She rocked a dark blue denim jacket that had a neon wash pattern on it. She paired the look with a navy poofy gown that had many layers to it. The material was thin at the bottom and semi-sheer. Underneath the bottom of her dress, you could see blue thigh-high boots.

In the first photo attached, Jackson shared an up-close image of herself. She placed her hand to her face and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. Her glossy lips stood out and the veil, which went down past her nose, gave the shot a little mystery.

In the second, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper was photographed sitting on a black chair. The image displayed her outfit from head to toe. The photo was taken in front of a white backdrop while she sported a chilled-out pose. Jackson tilted her head and looked up while she rested her arm over the back of the seat.

The music legend left her post without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her 3.9 million followers.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“There needs to be another shoot immediately! This is too fricking awesome to stop now!” one user wrote.

“I thought I could not love you more. Well, I was wrong,” another shared.

“I don’t know if I can take much more of this, but I love you for it,” a third follower remarked.

“Ms Jackson you got us on the edge of seats, lawd,” a fourth fan commented, adding multiple flame emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson was seen wearing the same outfit in the same photoshoot but without the veil. Instead, she had a red net blowing on top of her head.