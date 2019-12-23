Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Family Photo With Her Father & Sister As She Pulls Off Sweet Birthday Surprise

'The Big Bang Theory' star surprised her dad for his 70th birthday.

Kaley Cuoco has been in party mode this week. Days after celebrating at the wrap party for her upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, the 34-year-old actress threw a surprise birthday bash for her dad with the help of her sister.

In a new photo posted to social media, Kaley posed with her dad, Gary Carmine Cuoco, and her sister, Brianna. Kaley and her gorgeous sister are dressed in sparkly black outfits as they smile with their dad in the photo.

In the caption to the rare family snap, Kaley wrote that the Cuoco sisters pulled off an “epic” surprise 70th birthday party for their father. The Big Bang Theory star added that had dad had “no idea” about the party, and she noted that family and old and new friends turned up to celebrate Gary’s milestone birthday. She also thanked party attendees for braving the rainy weather to come out to celebrate.

Kaley’s Instagram fans hit the comments to remark on the sweet family photo and on how much the famous sisters like their father.

“Dads are always special to daughters and vice-versa. Wishing him a Happy birthday and a long, healthy life,” one fan wrote.

“Happy birthday to your dad, he must be proud of his daughters,” another wrote.

“Why does this sweet picture make me want to have a little girl?” wrote actress Willa Ford. “Daddy’s girls are the best!”

The birthday boy also posted about the surprise bash in the comments section.

“Best daughters ever, the surprise of my life, I will never forget it!” Gary Cuoco wrote.

As an extra bonus for her fans, Kaley also posted a photo with her husband, Karl Cook, as they celebrated her dad. Karl is wearing a red and black plaid jacket as he poses with his glammed-up wife at the party. Gold and black party balloons can be seen in the background as the couple dance together.

Fans know that Kaley is very close to her dad, so it’s no surprise that she wanted to throw him the best surprise party ever. In June, Kaley posted a photo from her 2018 wedding day to Instagram which showed her father walking her down the aisle. In the caption to the photo, Kaley revealed that her dad has been her biggest supporter all her life as she wished him a happy Father’s Day.

“This guy never missed a single taping of BBT and still comes to cheer me on at horse shows whenever he can. One of a kind!” Kaley wrote, adding that her dad is the “best there is.”