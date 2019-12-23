Aussie Model Madison Gordon Exposes Major Cleavage In New Snap

Australian Instagram sensation and fitness model Madison Gordon, who is popular in her home country for her amazing body transformation through weight loss, took to her page on Sunday, December 22, and completely wowed her fans with a new hot picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a short printed playsuit, one which featured a plunging neckline. As a result, Madison flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans.

That’s not all, but the tiny outfit also allowed the hottie to show off her smooth, slender legs as she posed for the picture against the beautiful backdrop of a Christmas tree.

Staying in line with her signature style, Madison opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a soft-pink lipstick, matching blush that accentuated her cheeks, nude eyeshadow, a thin application of eyeliner and defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses into a sleek bun while she allowed a few strands of her hair to fall on her cheek. The model wore no jewelry items or accessories so as not to take away the attention from her racy ensemble.

To pose for the snap, Madison squatted on the floor in front of the Christmas tree, held her kitten in her hands, looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

In the caption, she wished her fans a Merry Christmas and also on behalf of her cat, Bubbles.

The model neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything in the caption to disclose the location where the picture was captured.

Within six hours of going live, the hot picture amassed close to 3,000 likes and over 315 comments where fans also wished the model a merry Christmas and showered her with compliments.

While some of her fans focused on the model’s beautiful looks, others only noticed the sheer display of skin and praised the model in explicit terms.

“Merry Christmas to the most beautiful woman. Wishing you nothing but peace and happiness!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You’re my Christmas dream, Maddie,” another one chimed in.

“Gorgeous as always Madison! Love the outfit. Merry Christmas, beautiful girl,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer appreciated the model for all of her photos and Instagram posts.

“Merry Christmas, Madison, have a terrific time and thanks for all the great posts this year!!”

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Madison’s fellow models and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Tawny Jordan and Christy Mack, among others.