Melissa Riso Sizzles In Glamorous Red Lingerie In Latest Instagram Share

American model and actress Melissa Riso took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 22, and wowed her legions of ardent followers with a very hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a glamorous set of red lingerie, one which allowed her to put her enviable body on full display.

The hottie, who is no stranger to showing off her assets on the photo-sharing website, chose a very stylish red bra through which she flashed an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but she also paired her bottoms with garter and a suspender belt to exude sexy vibes while drawing viewers’ attention toward her well-toned thighs and sexy legs.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a red lipstick, an ivory foundation that provided her face with a flawless finish, a tinge of red blush, winged eyeliner, and lots of mascara to accentuate her eyelashes. The stunner finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. She also allowed a few strands to fall on the sides of her face.

Knowing that the lingerie set was glamorous on its own, Melissa decided not to go for any jewelry items or accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy.

To pose for the snap, the model stood on a bridge. She placed her hands on the railings, struck a side pose, and looked toward the floor in a very sexy manner. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California; however, Melissa did not specify the exact location.

In the caption, the model wrote that Christmas is her favorite holiday of the year because she can give gifts, listen to music, and spend time with family, something that most of her fans completely agreed with.

Within three hours of going live, the hot snap amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 300 comments in which fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments. While some of the comments where subtle, others were quite explicit in nature.

“Gorgeous!! you are the queen of sensuality,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! That’s what I call absolute perfection. Keep rocking,” another one chimed in.

“Amazing! God must have created you in leisure with pleasure, love you in red, ” a third admirer wrote.

The remaining fans praised Melissa by using words like “true goddess,” “I am speechless,’ and “the most beautiful model on Instagram.”

Apart from her fans and followers, Tika Camaj and Jessa Hinton also liked the picture to show support.