American Fitness Model Hope Beel Dons A Red Crop Top And Thong, Exposes Major Underboob

American fitness model Hope Beel, who is popular among her 1.2 million fans for her amazing figure and sexy sense of style, took to her page on Sunday, December 22, and stopped her admirers in their tracks with a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a dangerously-short red crop top that could hardly contain the model’s assets. As a result, it allowed her to flash major underboob, a move that sent temperatures through the roof. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled the hottie to flaunt her sculpted abs and taut stomach.

The model paired her skimpy top with skimpy bikini bottoms that allowed her to showcase her amazing legs and taut stomach while drawing viewers’ attention toward her lady parts.

The Texan stunner opted for a full face of makeup to stay true to form. The application featured a beige shade of foundation, nude lipstick, a coral shade of eyeshadow and defined eyebrows. The model wore her slightly-damp tresses into waves and allowed strands of hair to cascade over her face and shoulders.

To ramp up the glamour, Hope also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a red polish. She also used artificial tanning on her skin to pull off a very sexy look.

The hottie decided not to wear any jewelry items or accessories so as not to take away the attention from her racy attire.

Hope posed for the snap while standing at a beach against the beautiful backdrop of the ocean. According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Turks and Caicos Islands where the model had been recently vacationing.

In the caption, the fitness queen wrote that things have started looking a lot like Christmas these days.

Within two hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 11,000 likes and over 230 comments where fans appreciated Hope for her amazing figure while also praising her for her beautiful facial features and sense of style.

“Oh my God!! What an Amazing shot!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“All I want for Christmas is you, Hope. You are so beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“Damn, you are hotter than the Sun, love it,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow! You are incredibly tasty. Marry me please,” a fourth admirer remarked.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “true goddess, “extremely sexy,” and “pure perfection,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Hope’s fellow models and influencers, including Janna Breslin and Heather Marsh, among others.