Kenya Moore Shares Why She And Marc Daly Didn’t Sign A Prenup

Kenya Moore provided more details about the legal issues regarding her marriage to Marc Daly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed to her fellow cast members that she didn’t want to have a prenup before she married Daly back in 2017. According to People, the former Miss USA winner and Daly were speaking to Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey as they celebrated Bailey’s recent engagement to Mike Hill. The outlet reports that Moore was at a couple’s dinner date with Hill, Bailey, and Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

During the dinner, the conversation went from light-hearted topics to one that was a little heavier. The group shared their views on having a prenuptial agreement, which Burruss said that she is an advocate for. The singer and entrepreneur said she considers a prenup to be “insurance” in case a marriage doesn’t work out. She also shared that, before marrying Tucker back in 2014, she wanted to have them go through their legal work together before their marriage when they are in a “good place.”

While Moore agreed with Burruss’ views on a prenup, she said that it wasn’t for her and Daly or their marriage. She said when the pair tied the knot in 2017, Daly wasn’t interested in signing one or making Moore sign a document either.

“You know, Marc didn’t want a prenup. We don’t have one. Like, he wouldn’t even have the conversation,” Moore said, adding that Marc said he “didn’t want one” when she tried to bring up the topic. “That’s how strongly he felt about it.”

Daly also explained to the group why he decided not to go with a prenup prior to marrying Moore. He shared that Moore never brought up the possibility of a prenup either, and said that it would be a deal-breaker for him.

“If you’re with me, you’re all the way with me or you’re not with me,” he explained.

Moore and Daly decided to separate back in September. The pair reportedly split due to ongoing disagreements and lack of communication. Soon after their split, Moore shared that she was willing to get back together with her husband if they can sort out their communication issues. She shared with the outlet that she “took her vows seriously” and she plans to “trying it her all,” for the sake of their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sunday nights on Bravo.