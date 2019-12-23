Bri Teresi Dresses Up As A Cowgirl, Pulls Her Shorts Down To Expose Pert Derriere

American Maxim model Bri Teresi took to her Instagram account on Sunday, December 22, and mesmerized her fans and followers with a very hot picture, one where she could be seen dressed up as a cowgirl.

In the snap, the hottie was featured rocking a brown sleeveless jacket that she teamed with a pair of denim daisy dukes. In keeping with the look, the model opted for a brown cowboy hat and matching leather boots to pull off a very sexy look.

To spice things up, the model pulled her shorts down to expose her black lace thong and her pert booty, a move that sent temperatures through the roof.

The hottie opted for a full face of makeup which included a brown lipstick, bronze blush that contoured her cheeks, matching eyeshadow and lots of mascara. She wore her blonde tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. Bri wore no jewelry items so as not to take the attention away from her cowgirl attire.

To pose for the snap, the model stood next to a chain-link fence. She struck a side pose, held the fence with one hand, and pulled her shorts with the other. The model bent one of her legs, left her lips slightly parted in a very seductive way, and looked straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in Los Angeles, California. However, the model did not write anything about the exact location.

In the caption, she wrote that she’s a cowgirl and tagged her photographer, Carey Hess, to give her a shout-out.

Within four hours of going live, the racy picture amassed almost 8,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans and followers, per usual, praised the hottie for her amazing figure and sense of style. While most of her fans used subtly flirtatious comments to praise her, others poured their hearts out and expressed their admiration for the stunner by using explicit terms.

“You are amazingly beautiful, Bri. Hope you and your family enjoy the holidays,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! You’re constantly making my jaw drop!!!” another one chimed in.

“Don’t hold the fence please! It can be burnt because you are too hot!” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that Bri’s hotness is too much for him to handle.

“Damn!!! I cant take it! I am about to pass out.”

Apart from Bri’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and IG influencers. These included Krystal Lina and Katharina Boger, among others.