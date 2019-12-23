Cynthia Bailey Shares On Instagram That She Was ‘Bawling’ While Reliving Her Proposal On ‘RHOA’

Cynthia Bailey recently shared her thoughts on seeing her proposal from current fiance Mike Hill on television.

Many fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star know that she and Hill became engaged this past summer and Bravo’s cameras were in tow to capture the proposal for Season 12 of the show.

Bailey herself decided to post two photos from the night of her engagement with her millions of Instagram followers. In one post, she is laughing next to co-star Porsha Williams in the location of her latest business venture, the Bailey wine cellar. She is wearing an orange satin dress that is long-sleeved and has stripes throughout. Bailey’s hair also looks stunning in the photo, as it is styled in loose waves and is dark brown with light brown highlights. Williams is laughing with Bailey as she is wearing an all-white ensemble with a white Chanel bag. She is laughing with her friend as her hair is styled in a high ponytail. Bailey shared in her caption that not only was the scene where the proposal happened, but it was also the place where her launch party was held.

In her second post, Bailey is stunning as she smiles for the camera. The model is slowly looking away as she shows off her dazzling diamond ring. She is also showing off her flawless makeup look and gorgeous earrings. The earrings are a shimmery gold and hang past Bailey’s chin.

In her caption, the model shared that she was “bawling” as she watched Hill propose to her all over again. The model’s fans were seemingly emotional as well and shared as much in their comments under Bailey’s post.

“YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL GIRL! YOU DESERVE THE BEST THAT LIFE HAD TO OFFER,” one follower shared.

“Congrats!!! I’m LOVING that ring!!” another fan gushed.

“This episode already got me emotional and it just started. So happy you found love again!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Happiness to you And your Fiance,” another fan wrote.

Bailey and Hill became engaged a little over a year after they began dating. The pair met when they both appeared on Steve Harvey’s talk show and have seemed to be inseparable ever since. For her engagement, many of Bailey’s cast members, including her bestie Kenya Moore, were right by the model’s side as she said “yes” to the sports newscaster. Noticeably missing, though was Bailey’s former BFF NeNe Leakes. The two have been on the outs for months, which is currently playing out on RHOA.

This will be Bailey’s second marriage. The reality star married Peter Thomas back in 2011 and the pair divorced in 2017.