Valerie Cossette Goes Glam In A Tight, Ribbed Dress On Instagram

Canadian model and Instagram sensation Valerie Cossette took to her page on Sunday morning and treated her 1.9 million fans to a sexy, yet glamorous photograph.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a nude-colored ribbed dress with spaghetti straps that perfectly accentuated her amazing figure, particularly her small waist and long, sexy legs. The model draped a matching cape over her outfit to exude her style. Even though her ensemble was very simple and not showy at all, she looked nothing short of stunning.

Staying true to form, Valerie opted for a full face of makeup to complement her outfit. The application included a nude shade of lipstick that accentuated the model’s luscious lips, nude blush that contoured her cheekbones, winged eyeliner and lots of mascara, a nude shade of eyeshadow and defined eyebrows. She also painted her manicured nails with a cream-colored polish.

The hottie tied her raven-colored tresses into a sleek, high ponytail to pull off a very stylish look. In terms of her accessories, Valerie opted for studded hoop earrings and a dainty ring in her finger. She, however, decided to retain the simplicity of the dress and did not opt for any neck jewelry.

To pose for the picture, the hottie stood in a room next to a dining table but as she did not use a geotag with her post, the location where she carried out the photoshoot could not be known.

In the caption, the stunner informed her fans that her outfit was from the online fashion retailer, Fashion Nova, for which the model works as an ambassador. She also mentioned that the post was sponsored by the brand.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 50,000 likes and over 470 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the model for her hot figure and sense of style and showered her with numerous compliments.

Even though there was no significant skin-showing, fans fell in love with Valerie’s picture which proves that she doesn’t necessarily have to shed clothes or wear bikinis to gain her fans’ attention.

“I wish I could take you out on a date one day, I am so hopeful,” one of her fans expressed his wishful thinking.

“Looking wonderful. Merry Christmas, Val. Love you,” another one chimed in.

“You look fantastic as always. Great color and style but white is your best color,” a third fan opined.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by many other models and IG influencers. These included Brittny Baylis, Ana Lorde, Gemma Walker and Vicky Aisha, among others.