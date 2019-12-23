Model Bru Luccas Poses In A Skimpy Tan Bikini Tip, Chews On A CBD Gummy

Model Bru Luccass shared a smoking hot snapshot of herself reclining on some rock formations on her Instagram Sunday afternoon. The buxom blonde is seen gingerly biting into a red-and-yellow CBD gummy that looks like candy. She’s holding a jar of Just CBD products in her hand.

Bru regularly posts photos of herself advertising for CBD products for the company Just CBD. She also shared a discount code in her caption for fans that want to purchase any of their items.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Bru was strolling along the beach in an equally sexy white bikini a few days ago. In that photo, she was also advertising for Just CBD except with a vape pen instead of the candies. Instead of sitting down, Bru allowed fans to check her out from head-to-toe since she was standing up and revealing all of her incredible curves.

As for Bru’s outfit in her new photo, the model is wearing a very thin tan bikini top. Almost her entire chest is visible aside from the brief areas hidden by the bikini. She’s showing off her exceptional cleavage and her toned stomach too. For her bikini bottoms, Bru chose a skimpy pair of purple panties. Bru is crossing her legs while perched on top of a rock, her curvy rear end is just as visible as her cleavage.

Even though Bru is looking down and not into the camera lens, it still looks like she’s quite happy in her new picture. The model appears to be smiling. The way her straight hair is hanging in front of her face makes her look innocent and shy. Bru isn’t wearing much make-up in this photo either, not that she needs it.

Bru’s 2.4 million followers happily received the new photo of the stunning model. Within three hours of going live, Bru’s snapshot amassed more than 45,000 likes and close to 200 comments. Most of her fans filled the comments section with emoji, mainly the endearing ones such as hearts, heart-eyes, drooling, smirking faces, praise hands, and flowers.

One fan wrote, “the best of all,” in Portuguese.

“Beautful bru beautful [sic],” said a second admirer.

The comments with genuine text in them were generally praising Bru’s spectacular body and the cuteness of her swimsuit. At least one admirer was in awe of Bru’s perfect tan.

Some people were also wondering if the Just CBD gummies she’s eating actually taste good or not.