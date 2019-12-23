Canadian Model Laurence Bedard Flaunts Cleavage And Sexy Legs In New Pic

Canadian model Laurence Bedard, who is popular on Instagram for her hot looks and tattooed body, took to her page on Sunday morning and wowed her 2.4 million fans with a hot, yet glamorous picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a mini dress with a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the sexy ensemble also enabled Laurence to show off her well-toned thighs and sexy legs. The revealing outfit also provided viewers with a detailed look at Laurence’s famous arms and leg tattoos.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup to complement her glamorous attire. The application featured a deep-red lipstick that accentuated the model’s plump lips, an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish, a tinge of nude blush that highlighted her cheekbones, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a bit of mascara. She finished her makeup with defined eyebrows and also painted her manicured nails with a nude polish.

The model side-swept her highlighted hair to keep it chic, while she opted for a dainty pendant and a delicate gold bracelet to pull off a simple, yet classy look.

To pose for the snap, Laurence sat on a plush white chair in a cross-legged position. She placed her elbow on a table and rested her cheek on the back of her hand to strike a pose. To exude seductive vibes, Laurence tilted her head, slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera.

The stunner neither uses a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything related to the location of the photoshoot in the caption. She, however, informed her fans that her outfit was from the online fashion retailer, Fashion Nova, for which she works as a fashion ambassador. She also wrote that the photo was sponsored by the brand.

Within a day of going live, Laurence’s picture racked up more than 94,000 likes and over 930 comments in which fans and followers appreciated her for her beautiful looks and perfect figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I love your tattoos! They are very well placed,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You have such a beautiful body and face. I love you so much!” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote that Laurence is getting prettier day by day.

“You get more and more beautiful with every pic I see.”

The snap was also liked by fellow Canadian model Valerie Cossette, Aussie bombshell Vicky Aisha and Nina Serebrova, among others.