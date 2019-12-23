Young Bae Rocks Sunset-Colored Jumpsuit On Instagram

Young Bae from Black Ink Crew shared a new Instagram update yesterday. It showed her rocking a colorful outfit that resembled a sunset.

The jumpsuit hugged all of her curves, with the torso being bright pink. The legs were a gradient between orange and yellow. She completed her look with a fuzzy, light pink jacket. It had fuzzy accents on her wrists.

Young was seen smiling with her lips closed as she tilted her head to the left. Her hair was worn down in a middle part, with her locks reaching past her waist. She completed her look with a pair of shiny sneakers and held an ice cream cone in her right hand.

And this isn’t to mention that Young added her own spin on the look with her accessories. She sported very large, thin hoop earrings. Plus, a long pendant necklace fell down the front of her chest.

The reality TV star posed while popping her right foot. She stood inside a store, with large shelving in the backdrop that was packed with large bags.

But what notably made this image stand out, was that she said in the captions that the outfit she wore was part of her fitness clothing line. Apparently, she has a brand called 2one2 Apparel. Their online presence is still limited to an Instagram page, a fact that fans were quick to point out in the comments section.

“They doing some work in your site it says come back later,” wrote a follower.

“It’s not ready yet Hahahah I’m wearing my samples to see if everything is good,” responded Young.

Others left complimentary messages.

“I really adore you Did you ever imagine in your best dreams that ppl like me that doesn’t know you personally would love you this much#genuuinely,” gushed an admirer.

“Omg my fav color I love this,” expressed a fan.

Loading...

“Love it and love your drive… you’re definitely headed big places love,” encouraged a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update that emphasized her hourglass figure. This time, she rocked a mini dress. It was dark with white polka-dots throughout. The sleeves were made of sheer fabric, which added to its flirtiness. Young glanced at the camera with a flirty expression on her face. Her makeup included dark pink lipstick and plenty of blush. She stood in the corner of an elaborate room, and placed her hand on the side table beside her.