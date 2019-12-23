Violet Summers Sizzles In A Red G-String And Tiny Babydoll As She Decorates Her Christmas Tree

Violet rocked revealing lingerie for her holiday-themed video shoot.

Model Violet Summers gave her fans an early Christmas gift in the form of an NSFW holiday-themed video.

On Sunday, Violet took to Instagram to show off the revealing ensemble that she rocked while decorating her Christmas tree. In included a tiny red G-string and a matching babydoll. Violet’s lingerie top was embellished with delicate lace details on the bust. It had a plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps that crisscrossed in the back.

The front edges and the back of the extremely short garment were also decorated with lace. The babydoll featured two small slits on the front and one larger one in the back.

Violet usually opts for a more natural look, but the petite brunette decided to go a bit more glam for her holiday video. She wore her chocolate-colored tresses partially pulled up and styled in large, loose curls. For her beauty look, she sported understated eye shadow in pink and taupe, a light coat of mascara, a baby pink lip, and a touch of blush on her cheeks.

Violet was shown flaunting her cleavage by standing with her arms down on both sides of her chest. She pushed her arms inward to squeeze her breasts together. Violet also teased her fans by playfully yanking on the thin strap of her babydoll and doing a little dance. She wiggled her hips before turning her attention toward the Christmas tree behind her. The tree was already covered with decorations, including glass ornaments in bronze, white, and silver. The tree’s branches had also been dusted with fake snow.

Violet had a sparkly star ornament in her hand. She reached up high to place it on the tree, exposing her peachy derriere as she did so. She took her time hanging the ornament. When it was successfully on the tree, she celebrated by bending over, lifting up back of her babydoll, and doing another little dance.

The model’s Instagram followers rewarded her tree decorating video with more than 24,000 likes in the span of an hour. Violet asked them what they wanted for Christmas in the caption of her post, and many of her admirers had the same response.

Loading...

“Tell Santa I’d love to see YOU shimmy down my chimney on Christmas Eve, lol!” wrote one fan.

“You, all I want for Christmas is YOUUU,” another admirer remarked.

“You wrapped with a bow would be more than enough,” read a third comment.

The red lingerie video wasn’t the only holiday-themed post that Violet shared on Instagram ahead of Christmas. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she got all decked out in a festive red-and-green thong bikini for one of her recent photo shoots. Rachel was posing for Penthouse‘s “12 Days of XXXMAS” celebration.