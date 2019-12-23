Katya Elise Henry Exposes Underboob And Thick Thighs In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Katya Elise Henry, who is famous on Instagram for her curves and hourglass figure, took to her page on Sunday, December 22, and wowed her 6.5 million fans with a very sexy lingerie snap.

In the pic, the model could be seen rocking a set of black lingerie. The bra top allowed Katya to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her underboob, while also showcasing her taut stomach. The model paired the skimpy bra with black panties that drew viewers’ attention towards her long legs and thick thighs.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a medium-gold foundation, a terracotta shade of lipstick which accentuated the model’s luscious lips, a tinge of a nude blush and matching eyeshadow, lots of mascara, and a little eyeliner. The model completed her makeup with defined eyebrows.

The stunner side-swept her raven-colored tresses and tied them into a sleek bun. In terms of accessories, Katya opted for a dainty pendant, hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and a selection of rings.

She also painted her manicured nails with a nude polish.

To pose for the snap, which was captured in a bedroom, Katya sat on her bed and clicked a mirror selfie. She, however, did not use a geotag with her picture, therefore, her location could not be known.

To her fans’ delight, the model shared two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first picture, she provided a front view of herself to the viewers as she sat on the bed. In the second one, she struck a side pose to expose her famous thighs and waist-to-hip ratio.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that she wants love from all of her fans, adding that she hopes they will not have a problem with her demand.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 123,000 likes and close to a thousand comments where fans and followers praised the stunner for her hot figure and positively responded to her caption.

“You’re so gorgeous! Of course, I have no problem loving you,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“I want to give all my love to you because you are a so beautiful inside and out,” another one chimed in.

“That’s the body of a goddess,” a third fan commented on the snap.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “marry me,” “perfect body,” and “beauty queen” to praise the stunner.

Many of Katya’s fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation. These included Angeline Varona and Gayana Rubin, among others.