Rihanna Teases New Album On Instagram And Fans Are Beyond Excited

Rihanna hasn’t released an album in nearly four years, and while the singer occasionally talks about working on new music, her focus has mainly been on her side projects, like her wildly popular makeup line and forays into fashion. But on Sunday, she threw music-lovers a bone by teasing her ninth album with a post on Instagram.

According to Hollywood Life, the “Rude Boy” singer posted a video showing an adorable dog bouncing around. In the background plays House of Pain’s 1989 hit “Jump Around.” She captioned the post with a tease referencing her new music.

“update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” she wrote.

Rihanna has called the album R9 as a shorthand, as she did with her previous albums R7, which was officially named Unapologetic when it was released in November of 2012, and R8, which was ultimately called Anti when it was released in January of 2016.

Fans and fellow celebrities were thrilled with the tiny tidbit.

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott called the singer a “tease,” and Lil Nas X and SZA liked the news. Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz appreciated Rihanna’s sense of humor.

Others weren’t so happy about the post. Some followers said that Rihanna was being petty and others said that they were giving up on their hopes of ever seeing a new album.

The post got over 8 million views and 96,000 comments in just eight hours.

Rihanna’s last album dropped in January of 2016 with the No. 1 hit, “Work,” which featured her then-boyfriend Drake. The album ultimately went triple platinum, was lauded by critics, and received a Grammy nod. Since then, people have been clamoring for a follow-up.

But instead of heading to the recording studio, the singer has been focused on her Savage x Fenty fashion line and her Fenty makeup business. Rihanna often features the brands in her social media, and each time, fans ask where the music is. On top of that, the Barbados native recently released a book featuring photos of and taken by her.

Loading...

In August, Rihanna registered a new song, giving fans hope that a new album could be on the horizon, as The Inquisitr previously reported. At the same time, Peter Berg, who is reportedly working on a documentary with Rihanna, revealed that the film about the star would be released soon.

“The work ethic, the talent, luck, the hustle, the vision. She’s a really, really interesting woman and the movie will be out in about a month and half, two months we’ll be able to start showing it,” he said.

That documentary hasn’t been released, yet.