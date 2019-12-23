Kris Jenner Reportedly Spends The Most Time Stormi Webster Out Of All Her Grandkids

Kris Jenner reportedly has a favorite out of her 10 grandchildren.

The momager for all her famous children reportedly spends the most time with Kylie Jenner’s firstborn, Stormi Webster. According to Life & Style, Kris works closely with her youngest daughter on her bustling businesses, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. The outlet reports that while Kris continues to help Kylie with the ins and outs of her beauty empire, Stormi is currently the recipient of the most frequent quality time with her grandmother than all her other grandchildren.

“Kris and Stormi spend the most time together because Kris is at Kylie’s office every day, and there’s a nursery in there for Stormi. Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books, put her down for naps. She’s definitely spending more time with her now than any of the other grandchildren,” an insider dished.

The insider also shared with the outlet that, while Kris does spend the most time with Stormi, she does not want that situation to affect her relationships with the rest of her grandkids. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer is reportedly “attached at the hip” with Stormi so she must make sure she does not spoil her more than she does the other kids. To that end, the famous grandmother reportedly makes sure she does not give Stormi more gifts than she does to the other children. That way, no one feels left out.

Kris’ dynamic with Stormi further often ends up as jokes about the mother’s unique relationship with her youngest child. The “Rise and Shine” songstress has been dubbed the favorite child of all of the siblings. Family members often make tongue-in-cheek comments stating that Kris feels like this about Kylie because, as momager, she receives 10 percent of Kylie’s billions. Older sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have also confirmed the accusations in the past, saying that Kim was the favorite “ten years ago,” but that role now belongs to Kylie.

Kris is reportedly not the only one who adores baby Stormi. Her mom, Mary Jo Campbell, also reportedly goes all out for the baby girl, too.

An insider dished that Kylie will spend close to $100,000 in one week on Stormi. Her daughter with Travis Scott has also been gifted with the latest trends for toddlers since Kylie ensures Stormi has nothing but the best.

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source shared about Kylie’s decision to spoil her only child.