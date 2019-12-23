Erika Gray Ditches Bottoms And Exposes Assets Through An Unbuttoned Shirt

Brazilian model Erika Gray took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 22, and shared a sexy new snap which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing nothing except for an over-sized denim shirt that she deliberately left unbuttoned to reveal that she was wearing no bra underneath it. She also exposed her right breast but censored her nipples with the help of her hands so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity.

That’s not all, but Erika wore no panties either and censored her lady parts with the help of her shirt. Since she ditched bottoms, she put her long, lean legs on full display to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a red shade of lipstick which accentuated the model’s plump lips, a tinge of nude blush, lots of mascara and a little eyeliner. The model completed her makeup with dark eyebrows and some highlighter which she applied all over her face to illuminate it. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a black polish.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses into curls and let them down, while in terms of accessories, she decided to keep it simple by only opting for a dainty pendant.

The picture was captured at a nondescript place and the model did not use a geotag with her picture. Therefore, the location where the photoshoot took place could not be known.

To pose for the snap, the model sat on a wooden platform, tilted her head toward the right side, left her lips slightly parted and started right into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, the hottie used a motivational quote and also tagged her photographer and makeup artist to give a shout-out to them.

Within 40 minutes of going live, the snap garnered more than 2,400 likes and close to 100 comments in which followers praised the stunner for her hot looks and sexy style.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote on the picture.

Loading...

“Erika, you’re beyond stunning,” a second admirer chimed in.

“This pic is so sexy! Nice legs,” a third fan commented.

Other fans used words and phrases like “incredibly beautiful,” “hot,” and “so amazing,” to express their admiration for the model’s looks.

Apart from Erika’s fans, many fellow models — including Aylen Alvarez, Toochi Kash, Jessica Killings, and others — also liked and commented on the snap to show their appreciation and offer her support.