Amy Schumer Reflects Upon The Past Year With A Photo Collage, Can Be Seen Throwing Up In One Photo

It was a year of both ups and downs for comedian Amy Schumer.

Comedian Amy Schumer is looking back at the past year as it comes to a close. Schumer shared a photo collage on Instagram filled with photos from monumental moments in her personal life in 2019. One of the most special photos was from the moment her first child, a baby boy named Gene, was born, according to Today.

Schumer and her husband chef Chris Fischer were married in 2018 and welcomed baby Gene this past May. As excited as they were to welcome another member to their family, Schumer’s pregnancy was not without a lot of suffering. The comedian was open and honest about how rough her pregnancy was and the different complications she encountered. She suffered from a condition known as hyperemesis gravidarum which causes unpleasant symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

This particular portion of the year was captured in one of the photos included in Schumer’s collage. In the image, the comedian can be seen completely naked on the bathroom floor, throwing up into the toilet. As rough as her pregnancy was, it led to another photo included in the collage. In this image, Schumer is seen laying eyes on baby Gene for the first time after going through a c-section.

Other photos from the collage show Schumer and her husband enjoying time on the beach, while others show them going on hikes with the tiny new member of their family.

Unfortunately, Schumer has already had to defend her young son from Internet trolls. One particular social media user caused Schumer to react this past August. Schumer has previously revealed that her husband Chris is autistic. This particular comment suggested that Schumer’s young son might also turn out to be on the spectrum. They noted that they would be interested in seeing a documentary in which she would learn to “cope” with such a situation.

Schumer disagreed with the use of the word “cope” in regards to loving someone who also happens to be autistic. She promptly wrote back a perfect response to the unusual comment.