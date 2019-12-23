Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Sculpted Abs In Blue Bikini

Hungarian model Anita Herbert took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 22, and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a very hot picture, one wherein she showed off her perfect physique.

In this particular picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a blue bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing model body.

The skimpy bikini top enabled the model to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage and toned arms. That’s not all, but the model also put her sculpted abs and sexy legs on full display through her racy ensemble.

Staying true to form and in keeping with the daytime photo shoot, the model opted for minimal makeup, comprising a nude blush and nude lipstick. Her eye makeup could not be seen because Anita opted for an oversized pair of sunglasses. She completed her beauty looks by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with a nude polish.

She wore her raven-colored tresses into two sleek ponytails and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest. As for accessories and jewelry items, Anita decided to keep it simple, yet sexy, and opted for none except for a dainty silver ring.

To strike a pose for the snap, Anita could be seen standing on a beach to soak up the sun. According to the geotag, the pic was captured in Miami, Florida.

She wrote a long caption to accompany her post and stated that when it comes to Sundays, there are two types of people. She described the first type of people as those who like to prepare for things, while those falling in the second category just like to chill. She also shared her own experience with her fans and wrote that she used to belong to the second type because of which she was always all over the place.

“Mondays would come around and I was completely UNPREPARED and overwhelmed, because I had nothing planned out & had to rush through everything!” the model wrote, adding that the habit was stopping her from achieving her goals at the gym.

The fitness model then talked about how she learned to organize herself and also shared some useful tips with her fans.

Loading...

Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 177 comments where fans appreciated the hottie for her amazing figure and thanked her for sharing fitness tips with everyone.

“Now that’s total body goals,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You are such a goddess,” another one chimed in.

Apart from her followers, the snap was also liked by many of Anita’s fellow models, celebs and influencers. These included Anais Zanotti, Stephanie Sanzo, and Oxana Rumyantseva, among others.