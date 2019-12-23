Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Sculpted Abs In Blue Bikini

Hungarian model Anita Herbert took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 22, and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a very hot picture, one wherein she showed off her perfect physique.
In this particular picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a blue bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing model body.
The skimpy bikini top enabled the model to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage and toned arms. That’s not all, but the model also put her sculpted abs and sexy legs on full display through her racy ensemble.
Staying true to form and in keeping with the daytime photo shoot, the model opted for minimal makeup, comprising a nude blush and nude lipstick. Her eye makeup could not be seen because Anita opted for an oversized pair of sunglasses. She completed her beauty looks by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with a nude polish.
She wore her raven-colored tresses into two sleek ponytails and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest. As for accessories and jewelry items, Anita decided to keep it simple, yet sexy, and opted for none except for a dainty silver ring.
To strike a pose for the snap, Anita could be seen standing on a beach to soak up the sun. According to the geotag, the pic was captured in Miami, Florida.
She wrote a long caption to accompany her post and stated that when it comes to Sundays, there are two types of people. She described the first type of people as those who like to prepare for things, while those falling in the second category just like to chill. She also shared her own experience with her fans and wrote that she used to belong to the second type because of which she was always all over the place.
“Mondays would come around and I was completely UNPREPARED and overwhelmed, because I had nothing planned out & had to rush through everything!” the model wrote, adding that the habit was stopping her from achieving her goals at the gym.
The fitness model then talked about how she learned to organize herself and also shared some useful tips with her fans.
There are 2 types of people when it comes to Sundays… . 1⃣The one who likes to PREPARE ✍???? 2⃣The one who just wants to CHILL ???? . Which one are you? 1 or 2? . I used to be group 2 all the way. . Therefore i was ALWAYS all over the place???? . Mondays would come around and I was completely UNPREPARED and overwhelmed, because I had nothing planned out & had to rush ????through everything! . Because of this, I wasn’t making any progress at the gym either ???? . Since I didn’t do ???? during the weekend, I would end up either eating my weekend leftovers ???? or ordering some more fast food . Not a great way to start off the week if you ask me . I used to like to wing everything in life. But once i started to get serious with my fitness ????????♀ journey, i had realize that winging it just wasn’t going to cut it anymore . I won’t make any major lasting changes in life just by winging it. . I took some time for me to clean up my shit???? BUT, eventually my constant routine became a habit and I started to accomplish each goal one by one . PLANNING & Meal prepping can seem complicate AF at first, but it’s actually your LIFESAVER, and could really make or break your goal for the week. . Let’s get organized ladies! ???????? . ????Take your ???? to the grocery store and stock up on your veggies, lean proteins, and fruits ????Get cooking! Use crock pots, instapots, and rice cookers so you can relax while things get done! ????Write down your goals, deadlines, meetings, and errands down for the week. Clearing your head helps you relax PLUS, you will be prepared and ahead! ????SCHEDULE! – plan your workouts in advance and set boundaries around them to respect your “ME” time. . Trust me ladies, use Sundays as your blueprint for the week to come & you will be surprised at how smooth your week will go! ❤️ . @fitqueen_army . #teamanitaherbert #fitqueenchallenge #fitqueenmeals #fitqueenchallenge2020 . How do you spend your Sundays? Let me know ????????
Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 177 comments where fans appreciated the hottie for her amazing figure and thanked her for sharing fitness tips with everyone.
“Now that’s total body goals,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.
“You are such a goddess,” another one chimed in.
Apart from her followers, the snap was also liked by many of Anita’s fellow models, celebs and influencers. These included Anais Zanotti, Stephanie Sanzo, and Oxana Rumyantseva, among others.
