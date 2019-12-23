Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Bops Around In Neon Pink String Bikini: ‘Can I Be The Queen?’

Lyna Perez dropped the jaws of her fans while wearing a pink string bikini during her latest Instagram video on Sunday.

In the racy social media clip, Lyna sported a skimpy neon pink bikini with gray accents as she bopped around on a balcony and swung her long hair around her head. The tiny, two-piece garment allowed the model’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy booty, toned arms, and long, lean legs to be flaunted.

Lyna accessorized the beach look with gold hoop earrings, rings on her fingers, and a matching bangle bracelet. She wore her long, brown hair parted in the center and styled in curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

In some clips, a stunning mansion complete with a swimming pool, large trees, and green foliage served as the becoming background behind Lyna. A gorgeous clear, blue sky was also visible in the video made to promote Bang Energy drinks.

In the caption, Lyna asks her numerous fans if she can be the queen of their castle. She also took the opportunity to compliment Bang Energy for their new Rainbow Unicorn flavor.

Lyna’s 4.3 million followers seemed to fall in love with the video. Her Instagram users wasted very little time before watching the clip more than 166,000 times. In addition, 1,500-plus enthusiasts commented in the span of 4 hours after the post had been shared on her account.

“You can be can be the queen of anything of mine. Absolutely breathtaking,” one of Lyna’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You walk around wearing that and you can have anything you want,” said another admirer.

“You are my queen now and forever! Lord you’re perfect,” a third comment read.

“Yeeeesss girl! You are killing it. I love all of your posts, and you are absolutely stunning. One of my favorite models to follow online. You’re posts are the best, keeping slaying and happy holidays!” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna is no stranger to showing off her body on Instagram. Earlier this month the model sizzled when she posed in a pair of ripped jeans and completely see-through white crop top that exposed her chest while she posed in front of a gorgeous landscape.

That post, which became a huge hit among Lyna Perez’s fans, raked in more than 171,000 likes and more than 2,800 comments to date for the model.