Rachel Cook Stuns In Sheer Red Lingerie Set And Blond Wig

Rachel shared a short video promoting her digital magazine.

Rachel Cook stunned her 2.6 million Instagram followers when she shaved her head last month, and some fans made it known that they weren’t happy about the move. However, in her latest steamy social media upload, Rachel showed the critics of her new hairstyle that rocking a buzz cut can benefit a model like herself.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old social media sensation shared a short video clip on her popular Instagram page. Rachel was shown sporting a sheer lingerie set in a vibrant shade of scarlet. Her underwire bra was constructed out of feminine floral lace. The delicate material created uneven edges around the bra’s wide V neckline. Rachel’s flirty undergarment gave her rounded cleavage a slight lift while also creating some separation between her breasts.

The bra’s matching bottoms were a pair of low-rise underwear with thick sides and the same uneven edges as her bra. The garment’s cut showcased Rachel’s long and lean torso, which rippled with slight muscle definition.

Rachel was also rocking a cozy plaid coat in green, black, and white. She had the thick jacket completely open and pulled down off her right shoulder to provide a better view of her lingerie.

Rachel totally changed up her look above the neck by rocking a golden blond wig. The shoulder-length hairpiece had uneven, razor-cut bangs that covered up the model’s forehead. The longest strands of the fringe hit her eyelid creases.

Rachel’s beauty look included soft, champagne eye shadow and a light application of mascara. Her lips were a pale matte pink.

Rachel used a mirror and her phone to record a short selfie video of her look. In the caption of her video, she teased the release of some new behind-the-scenes footage from her WTVR digital magazine photo shoot in Tahoe. However, fans had to visit her Patreon and pay for the privilege of viewing it.

Over the course of an hour, Rachel’s Instagram video received almost 60,000 likes. The comments section of her post was also filled with fire emoji, as well as hundreds of complimentary remarks about her beauty and her revealing ensemble.

“Looking like a Christmas Snack,” wrote one fan.

“That face can cure cancer,” read another response to Rachel’s video.

“Damn your body is awesome. Well done for your discipline to get to that,” a third admirer remarked.

One of Rachel’s followers also observed that her buzz cut hairstyle makes it possible for her to really change up her look for her sizzling photo shoots.

“Now that yo hair is so short you get to wig play. Ma dude,” the fan marked.