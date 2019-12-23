Lamar Odom Gets Accused Of Shading Khloe Kardashian On His Latest Instagram Post

Lamar Odom recently angered some of Khloe Kardashian’s fans with his latest update on Instagram.

The former NBA player shared a photo of his current fiancee, Sabrina Parr on his personal Instagram page. In the photo, Parr stood in a wooded area as small snowflakes fell around her. The fitness trainer was topless in the post but she covered her chest with her folded arms. She wore tight blue jeans that showed off her curves in the photo while her hair was styled in a blonde pixie cut. As for bling? Her stunning diamond ring was on full display.

In Odom’s caption, the former E! star praised his future bride in front of his 559,000 Instagram followers. Odom’s caption called Parr “100% NATURAL,” which several fans noticed. According to OK! Magazine, social media commenters addressed Odom’s caption. Some felt that this was his way of publicly shading his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, who has been rumored to have undergone plastic surgery on numerous occasions.

“You keep throwing shade. Can’t you praise her without saying how she’s all natural and stuff, this only shows you low-key still wish for… you know who,” one fan commented under Odom’s post.

“You just love to jab at Khloe in your love for your new fiancée. Not cool,” another fan criticized.

While some of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans were upset by his post, others came to his defense with regard to the matter. Several Instagram fans shared that Odom was simply gushing over Parr, and that he was not attempting to find a way to bash Kardashian.

Since Odom and Parr became Instagram official back in August, social media commenters have found ways to compare Parr to Kardashian, who Odom officially divorced in 2016. Odom was in hot water with fans of the Revenge Body star before, after declaring that his relationship with Parr was the most “serious and committed” he had been with a woman in his adult life.

Loading...

Although some were upset by Odom’s post, the Darkness to Light author has yet to address comments saying he was comparing his ex to his current partner. He and Parr seem to be going strong after recently announcing their engagement. The pair took steps to further better themselves, with Odom continuing to focus on his sobriety from drug, sex, and porn addictions.

Parr recently revealed that the couple is not engaging in sex until they are married.