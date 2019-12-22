Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Devours Pizza In Lace-Up Crop Top For Hilarious Post

Cindy Prado isn’t shy about showing off her love for pizza, and she proved that in her latest Instagram post, which was shared on her account on Sunday evening.

In the two-slide update, Cindy is seen sitting at a table as she has an entire pizza placed in front of her, as well as a drink. The Cuban model looked smoking hot in a sky blue crop top that laced up the front. The long-sleeved shirt showcased the blond beauty’s ample bust and flat tummy as she paired the top with some high-waisted jeans.

Cindy wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and layered gold chains with pendants around her neck.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face as well as a peach tint to her plump pout while giving a sultry stare into the camera for the first photo.

In the hilarious second picture, Cindy devours a piece of the pizza as she’s seen in an awkward pose with her eyes closing and food in her mouth, revealing in the caption that the photos showcased before and during the pizza eating process.

Meanwhile, Cindy’s over 846,000 followers fell in love with the post and made short work of clicking the like button over 4,500 times while leaving more than 85 comments in the span of just one hour after the post went live on the platform.

“So beautiful, Happy Holidays,” one of Cindy’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the upload.

“This top! Love the color!” another admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous before and gorgeous after,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Even with food in your mouth, still gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her pizza crop top photo, Cindy delighted her fans by posing in some skintight workout gear.

The model stunned in a gray sports bra and matching leggings as she rocked a pair of sunglasses and left her long locks to fall down her back.

That post also proved to be popular among Cindy Prado’s fans and has earned the bombshell over 15,000 likes and more than 190 comments to date.