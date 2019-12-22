Osmariel Villalobos Wows Her 3.3 Million Fans With New Sexy Snap On Instagram

Osmariel Villalobos recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 3.3 million fans to a very sexy snap, one where she could be seen flaunting her perfect model body.

In the pic, which was posted on Sunday, December 22, the stunner could be seen rocking a white tasseled skirt that she teamed with a black bra and a glittery mesh top. The risque ensemble allowed the hottie to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts, her well-toned stomach and sculpted abs as well as her long, sexy legs and thighs.

To pose for the snap, the hottie could be seen squatting on the floor while looking straight into the camera and flashing her beautiful smile, a move that melted many hearts.

In terms of her makeup, Osmariel opted for an ivory foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, nude eyeshasow, defined eyebrows and a thick coating of mascara. She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed some strands to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom.

In order to stay chic, the model ditched jewelry items. She, however, accessorized with a gold bum bag and a white bracelet. The Venezuelan bombshell completed her look with a pair of dull gold booties.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Cap Cana, an exclusive real estate and hotel tourist destination in the Dominican Republic.

The model wrote a caption in Spanish and, according to a Google translation, she informed her fans that the picture was captured on the second day of The Paradise — a two-day music and arts festival taking place in Cap Cana.

Osmariel, who is married to The Bachelor alum Juan Pablo Galavis, also added in her caption that she has had a great experience at the fest.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 42,000 likes and over 120 comments where fans and followers appreciated the hottie for her amazing looks and wished her a good time at the festival.

“You have such a pretty smile. I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Sexy outfit, love it!” another one chimed in.

“That sexy shirt can only look good on Osmariel Villalobos,” a third admirer wrote.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “definition of perfection,” “too hot,” and “just wow” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by Aleska Genesis and Claudia Baseggio, among others.