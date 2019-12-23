Mariah Carey Wears Dangerously Low-Cut Zippered Jacket During Aspen Shopping Trip

Mariah Carey knows how to make a statement.

Mariah Carey has had quite a good week. Her famous classic tune, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” finally hit No. 1 for the first time in 25 years. That was a major milestone and now the pop singer can sit back and enjoy the holidays with her family, including boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The lovebirds were seen jotting around Aspen doing some shopping together, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Carey has brought her loved ones to Aspen, which she does every year during Christmas, so it’s special time for them all to be together. But before the festivities begin this week, she and Tanaka spent the day on Saturday walking hand-in-hand walking around the shops. As always, the mom-of-two looked all put together in winter wear as she braved the cold elements. She even found a way to show some skin while all bundled up. Mariah Carey was seen wearing her ski jacket like a dress and it appeared that she was not wearing anything underneath.

The black, tan, and white jacket came down to her thighs and featured pockets on each side. It was fitted around her waistline and hugged her curvy hips as well. The entertainer zipped her outerwear just low enough to show off some cleavage, which seemed to become the focal point of the outfit. She threw on a pair of tight black leggings that displayed her toned legs. She trotted around town wearing black stiletto boots with buckles on the sides for a little bit of dazzle.

IT HAPPENED. IT HAPPENED!!!!A HOLIDAY MIRACLE with @MariahCarey!!! Coming to an internet near you! MONDAY.???? pic.twitter.com/1GuZQCxWEE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 13, 2019

Carey wore her long locks in her usual waves cascading down her shoulders and she kept a pair of sporty sunglasses on as she looked around. While her eye makeup was hidden behind her sunglasses, she did appear to have some color on her cheeks and pale shiny lips.

Loading...

The 49-year-old was spotted at a few stores, including Gucci where she browsed through looking at shoes and other displays. Tanaka was all decked out in black as he shopped alongside his famous girlfriend. He wore black pants, a printed t-shirt, and a black jacket with laced up black boots. They appeared to be happy and relaxed as they spent some alone time together.

Mariah Carey was very thankful that her Christmas hit made it to No.1 on the Billboard charts last week. She noted on Instagram how grateful she is to her fans for supporting her. This is also her 19th No.1 single.