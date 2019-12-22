Michael Moore Predicts ‘Mess’ In 2020: ‘If The Election Were Held Tonight, Trump Would Win’

Moore correctly predicted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore discussed the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking with journalists Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper, Moore predicted a “mess” in 2020.

“This is going to be the biggest mess. We’re not even prepared for what we’re going to see,” he began.

“I think if the election were held tonight, Trump would win.”

If the election were held tonight, Trump would win the electoral college, but not the popular vote, Moore clarified, arguing that the Democratic nominee would beat Trump by four of five million votes.

However, according to the filmmaker, even though the Democratic Party seems poised to win the popular vote, the president has preserved his base — it has, in fact, only gotten bigger, Moore suggested.

“The popular vote is going to be huge,” Moore said.

“But Trump has not lost his base,” he continued.

“They’ve gotten bigger, and angrier, and whiter, and madder,” the filmmaker concluded.

Moore discussed a number of other issues with Taibbi and Halper, including the 2016 presidential election.

Recalling that Trump signs were “everywhere” in Michigan, Moore discussed the failures of then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign, pointing out that Clinton’s people did not even want to send their signs out of fear that seeing them would energize potential Trump voters.

Moore also discussed his unsuccessful attempts to inject humor into Clinton’s campaign, recalling that he and “some of the top satirist-comedian types” got rejected by the campaign when they offered to prepare the former secretary of state for the debates — they wanted Clinton to get under Trump’s skin by cracking jokes at his expense.

Loading...

Moore correctly predicted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election months before polling day. He endorsed Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders over Clinton, pointing to polls — which showed Sanders winning the general election — and arguing that Clinton does not stand a chance against Trump.

Clinton, Moore wrote at the time, supported the NAFTA trade and the Iraq war, opposed same-sex marriage, and had too much political baggage, all of which made her a weak general election candidate.

In October, as The Hill reported, Moore endorsed Sanders again. According to the filmmaker, Sanders is best equipped to address an “economic system that has caused great harm.”

The vast majority of polls suggests that Sanders would beat Trump in 2020, but in order to even have a shot at challenging Trump he needs to win the Democratic nomination first.

The Vermont senator appears to be well-positioned to win the primary, having surged in key early voting states, but he is also facing strong competition, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren running effective campaigns.