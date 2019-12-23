Elizabeth Warren Slammed As A Hypocrite After Hosting Her Own ‘Wine Cave’ Fundraiser

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is getting heat after The Associated Press reported that she has held plush fundraisers despite lambasting fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg for the same action.

The brouhaha began on Thursday’s Democratic Presidential Debate. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg received heat from both Warren and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar for accepting money from wealthy donors.

Specifically, Buttigieg reportedly hosted a plum fundraiser in California’s famed Napa Valley, where bottles of wine were as pricey as $900 a pop. Warren, who was quick to highlight the grassroots support of her campaign, even dubbed the location a “wine cave.”

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States. I do not sell access to my time,” Warren proclaimed, via The AP.

However, it now appears that Warren had at least one “wine cave” event of her own. In June 2018, just months before announcing her run, she hosted a fund raiser at The City Winery in Boston. Top donors paid $5,400 per couple, and those who contributed at least $1,000 received a souvenir wine bottle. Guests were also treated to music from Grammy-winning artist Melissa Etheridge.

Others have confirmed that Warren would often have luxurious fundraisers. For example, Alix Ritchie, former publisher of the Provincetown Banner newspaper, confessed that she had attended numerous events for the former Harvard Law professor that would not fit in with her grassroots rhetoric.

“Many of the events for her that I went to were on the Cape in the summer,” she said. “They would have wine and some kind of finger food. It’s pretty standard. It wasn’t any different from what other people do. She raised money the way every candidate raises money.”

In sum, Ritchie has donated more than $20,000 to Warren.

Loading...

Since news came out about the fundraiser, Warren has claimed that it was actually holding big donor events that convinced her change strategy.

“I saw how the system worked and I decided when I got into the presidential race that I wanted to do better than that,” she said in defense of her actions. “And that’s why I just quit doing it.”

However, Warren has still made no comment as to whether she will release the names of the wealthy donors who helped her win her senate seat in Massachusetts.

That said, not everyone agrees on Warren’s “wine cave” attack. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Glee actress Jane Lynch attacked the senator on Twitter, claiming that billionaires should have as much say in politics as “waitresses” and “plumbers.”