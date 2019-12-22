WWE News: Rey Mysterio Reveals Dream ‘WrestleMania’ Opponent, Shares Real Thoughts On CM Punk

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio recently spoke to Sportskeeda, where he discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, he revealed which opponent he’d most like to face at WrestleMania, and it’s no surprise that he picked a performer that is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

“The roster is filled with top talent but I really think that the match we had leading into me becoming United States Champion against AJ Styles — I would love to do that on a big stage. AJ vs Rey Mysterio.”

Mysterio defeated Mysterio for the championship on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, but seeing the pair compete on the grand stage is an exciting prospect. Both performers are pioneers of the high flying style that’s popular in the current wrestling climate, and every match they’ve had together in the past has been entertaining to watch.

Mysterio also revealed that his main dream is to team up with his son Dominik, who is expected to make his in-ring debut in 2020. Fans were shown glimpses of Dominik’s potential during Mysterio’s recent feud with Brock Lesnar, but the “Master of the 619” says he can “retire peacefully” after he and his son have paired up for a full match.

The Sportskeeda interview also saw Mysterio share his real thoughts on CM Punk. As The Inquisitr recently reported, there was a rumor going around that the legendary luchadore and “The Straight Edge Superstar” don’t get along. However, Mysterio revealed that he is excited to see Punk affiliated with WWE again in some capacity.

“I think definitely we would all love to see CM Punk back eventually. Whether he comes back or not is up to him — but I enjoy having him around, even if it’s just with his FOX role, but we all enjoy seeing CM Punk in the ring.”

Punk recently returned to WWE television, albeit as a pundit for WWE Backstage, a show that doesn’t require him to answer to company management. However, many fans are hoping that it leads to the superstar making amends with the company, and Mysterio appears to be rooting for his former rival to make an in-ring comeback.

Mysterio might be heading into the twilight stage of his career, but at the time of this writing, he’s riding high as a champion on the red brand. And with current WWE Champion Lesnar enjoying some time off, Mysterio is the face of Monday Night Raw for the time being.