‘General Hospital’ New Year’s Spoilers: Sonny & Carly Still At Odds, Leaving Jason Caught In The Middle

Sonny and Carly Corinthos may not be ringing in the new year on a happy note on ABC’s General Hospital. Those two have been at odds lately ever since Carly learned Jax’s secret and agreed to keep quiet. It has caused all sorts of trouble in their marriage and it may end up getting worse before it gets better.

Learning that Nikolas Cassadine is alive and well has created controversy for both Jax and Carly. Sonny is onto them though. He and Carly have been arguing quite a bit. He knows that she is keeping something from him and it has to do with her ex-husband. However, Carly isn’t saying what it is and that has made her husband even more determined to find out what that secret is between her and Jax. Beginning the week of December 30, things are expected to get worse. According to General Hospital spoilers coming from SheKnows Soaps, Carly will be meeting with Jax and Jason will be having a chat with Sonny.

Jason has already confronted Carly about her pact with Jax. All she told him was that there is something big happening, but she would not spill what that is to him for now. She did tell Jason that Jax is in trouble and that she would let him know if she needs him. His BFF asked both him and Sonny to trust her. Jason does, but Sonny is a different story.

Carly wants out from under the secret she's keeping for Jax. How close is Jason to figuring it out on his own?#GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @IngoRademacher @lldubs pic.twitter.com/uAAIuZtAbv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 19, 2019

The week of New Year’s, Jason will be questioning Sonny’s motives. This spoiler most likely refers to Jax. He has always hated the Australian because of Carly and would do anything to have him gone from Port Charles again. Carly is caught in the middle between the two men, and now Jason is caught between his two best friends.

Jax and Carly have been getting closer lately and that’s because of the big Nikolas secret they are keeping. They have been meeting up many times and Sonny knows it. He appears to be ready to do whatever it takes to discover what they are hiding and it could have bad consequences for both of them.

While General Hospital will be preempted on New Year’s Day because of sports coverage, the rest of the week is still a go for new episodes. By the end of that week, spoilers tease that Sonny will feel betrayed. It could be from Jason, Carly, or possibly both of them. He lashes out when he feels betrayed, so it may not be a good start to a brand new year for the Corinthos family, or for Jasper Jacks.